95 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths confirmed Mar. 18

On March 18, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 132.6. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.

We confirmed 95 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths:

A woman in her 60s from Frederickson.

A man in his 80s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 50s from Tacoma.

Our totals are 37,778 cases and 496 deaths.

Find more information on: