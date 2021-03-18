Volunteers Enhance Steilacoom’s Farrells Marsh Park

Among nature’s greenery and with ideal weather, 25 industrious volunteers celebrated St. Patrick’s Day removing ivy from trees and restoring the main trail in Steilacoom’s Farrells Marsh Park. In only 45 minutes, volunteers converted a mountain of wood chips donated by Dick Muri of Steilacoom and Ranger Tree Service of Lakewood into an elevated, flat trail.

The restoration of this trail, previously covered with 6” of water, enables visitors to again access the trails deeper in the park without the need for rubber boots.

Many hands make light work. Photo by Greg Alderete.

The improvement was noted immediately by park visitors who expressed their appreciation for the volunteers’ efforts.

Additional chips were placed on several muddy spots while other volunteers addressed the second mission of cutting ivy from trees. The goal of removing all ivy from park trees is almost accomplished.

No need for rubber boots thanks to our volunteers.

Main Trail in Farrells Marsh before the work party

As always, Town staff provided excellent support delivering wheelbarrows and other tools suited for the tasks.

Thank you, volunteers for your generous donation of your time and efforts!