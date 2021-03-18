Strickland Sounds the Alarm on the Need for More Equitable Vaccine Distribution

Representatives Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) and Suzan DelBene (WA-01) sent a letter to Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, urging her to address glaring racial disparities in COVID-19 vaccine distribution immediately by recognizing the need to prioritize adults 50 and older in multigenerational homes.

Strickland and DelBene were joined by Representatives Adam Smith (WA-9), Steve Cohen (TN-9), Sylvia R. Garcia (TX-29), Alcee L. Hastings (FL-20), Donald S. Beyer, Jr. (VA-8) Derek Kilmer (WA-6), William R. Keating (MA-9). (Please find a copy of the letter below and at this link.)

“After fighting the COVID-19 pandemic for over a year, it is clear that people of color are disproportionately harmed by COVID-19,” the Members said. “Unfortunately, the inequity of shot allocations is following that same troubling trend.”

“Black Americans are more likely to contract COVID-19 than white Americans, nearly three times as likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19 infection and almost twice as likely to die from the virus. Similarly, Latinos are more than three times as likely to be hospitalized and over two times as likely to die as white Americans. Due to underlying conditions such as barriers to health care and exposure to the virus related to occupation, people of color are at greater risk of harm from COVID-19. The fact that vaccination rates are lower for these demographic groups further exacerbates the problem. Since over a quarter of Black and Latino families live in multigenerational homes, it is critical we protect both the seniors and older adults who may be at higher risk of exposure and an increased risk of harm due to the pandemic.”

Read a copy of the letter below.

March 15, 2021

Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH

Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

395 E St SW

Washington, DC 20024

Dear Director Walensky,

Thank you for your work supporting vaccine distribution nationwide. As you continue to assess Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) policies, I urge you to update allocation recommendations for states to prioritize adults 50 and older in multigenerational homes.

Since COVID-19 vaccines became available, over 109 million doses have been administered nationwide. States, local health authorities, and the federal government have worked intentionally to allocate shots to those with the greatest need. Unfortunately, the racial breakdown of shot allocations is startling. Black Americans comprise 13.4 percent of the United States population but have only received 6.5 percent of the vaccine doses. Additionally, the U.S. population is 18.5 percent Hispanic/Latino, and yet this population has only received 8.7 percent of doses. American Indian/Alaska Natives, Asian Americans, and Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander are vaccinated at similar rates to the demographic share of the population, while white Americans are slightly overrepresented in vaccine distribution, having received 64 percent of vaccine doses while comprising 60 percent of the population. The disparities in vaccine allocation by race demonstrates a continued need to emphasize equity as vaccine distribution continues.

After fighting the COVID-19 pandemic for over a year, it is clear that people of color are disproportionately harmed by COVID-19. Black Americans are more likely to contract COVID-19 than white Americans, nearly three times as likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19 infection and almost twice as likely to die from the virus. Similarly, Latinos are more than three times as likely to be hospitalized and over two times as likely to die as white Americans. Due to underlying conditions such as barriers to health care and exposure to the virus related to occupation, people of color are at greater risk of harm from COVID-19. The fact that vaccination rates are lower for these demographic groups further exacerbates the problem.

Multigenerational households are homes with family members from two or more adult generations or including both grandparents and grandchildren under the age of 25. In 2016, 64 million Americans, or 20 percent of the U.S. population, lived in multigenerational homes; when analyzed by race and ethnicity, the Pew Research Center found that 29 percent of Asian American/Pacific Islanders, 27 percent of Hispanics/Latinos, and 26 percent of Black Americans live in multigenerational homes. Comparatively, only 16 percent of white families live in multigenerational households. Since the start of the pandemic, keeping older relatives safe in family homes has been a concern for many, especially in communities of color.

We recognize the work the CDC is doing on multiple fronts to increase equitable access to the vaccine, but more can be done. For this reason, we urge the CDC to include adults age 50 and older in multigenerational homes in CDC recommended vaccine allocation metrics. The state of Washington includes this category of individuals in its Phase 1b tier 1 because this protects some of our most vulnerable communities. By updating the CDC guidance accordingly, the CDC will better protect seniors and improve upon its goals of meeting equity in vaccine distribution.

Thank you for your attention and consideration of this request. We stand ready to assist as you continue your work on behalf of our constituents.

