Statewide flag lowering through March 22

Pursuant to Presidential Proclamation, Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff immediately, in remembrance of the victims who lost their lives in the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on March 16, 2021, in the Atlanta Metropolitan area. Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Monday, March 22, 2021. Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

