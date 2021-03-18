Series focuses on legal documents vital to residents of all ages

For better or worse, we live in a society that relies on documentation. When an emergency, crisis or unforeseen circumstance arise, regardless of age, having documentation in place can provide support and direction during difficult times.

“Dotting the I’s and Crossing the T’s: Providing Legal Peace of Mind,” is a four-part series designed to provide an in-depth examination of the key documentation that everyone should have. This series will focus on the specific legal documents you need and why they are so critical.

Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources is offering this free, information-only event at 6:30 p.m. most Thursdays in April:

April 8 – Durable Powers of Attorney

April 15 – Health Care Directives and Living Wills

April 22 – Wills and Probate

April 29 – Trust and Trust Administration

Advance registration is required, and participants can sign up online or call the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) at 253-798-4600. For participants using the phone, they can dial 253-215-8782 or 888-788-0099 to call into the workshops, using the Webinar ID 998 6576 3911.

“We all have busy lives,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources manager. “It’s very easy to skip over issues that we feel may never happen. Today, especially during the course of a global pandemic, each person needs to give serious thought to our wishes for ourselves, our families, our property and our legacy. That concern spans the entire age spectrum from young adulthood through advanced years. It’s truly more about caring for others than for ourselves.”

“Dotting the I’s and Crossing the T’s: Providing Legal Peace of Mind,” is sponsored by Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources. The series will be presented by Bryana Cross Bean, a local attorney with memberships in the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, Washington State Bar Association and Tacoma-Pierce County Bar Association. Her primary practice areas are estate planning, long-term care planning, elder law, and probate.

Although the focus each week will be on different legal documents, participants will have the opportunity to ask questions. For more information about the workshop, call the ADRC at 253-798-4600.