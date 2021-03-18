Pierce Transit adding back nearly 190 Sunday trips starting March 21

Starting Sunday, March 21, Pierce Transit will add back many of the Sunday trips that were eliminated during COVID-related reductions in 2020. For example, the agency will add back 29 Sunday trips to Route 1 and Route 2 will see 16 reinstated Sunday trips, restoring Sunday service on both routes to pre-pandemic levels. In total, 186 Sunday trips will be added back throughout the system.

Pierce Transit will also adjust some trip schedules on weekdays, Saturdays and Sundays for added efficiencies. Route 102 in Gig Harbor remains discontinued until further notice, but starting March 22 Sound Transit’s Route 595 will add a new stop at the Tacoma Dome Station, where riders coming from Gig Harbor can make connections with the Tacoma Link or a Pierce Transit bus. Details of all the changes by route are available at PierceTransit.org/pierce-transit-routes.

With the March 21 service change, Pierce Transit service will be restored to 95 percent of pre-COVID levels.

Pierce Transit has recently introduced a host of new ways riders can get information about their route and find out when the next bus is coming, including:

Text your bus stop number to 253.533.7084 to find out when the next bus will arrive

Call 253.533.7084 and enter your bus stop number to get verbal information

Use the Transit app, Pierce Transit’s official agency app, for trip planning and to locate your bus

Real-time bus arrival time signs at transit centers show riders when the next bus is arriving

Pierce Transit’s new online Trip Planner makes planning a transit trip simple and easy

Riders can sign up for route-specific text alerts at PierceTransit.org/stayconnected to get information about delays or detours

Customers may also call Pierce Transit Customer Service at 253.581.8000 (option 1, then option 1 again) for assistance