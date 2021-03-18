City of U.P. Developing Housing Action Plan

The City of University Place is developing a Housing Action Plan (HAP) that will encourage future construction of additional affordable and market-rate housing throughout the city. The HAP will offer recommendations and possible actions that the City can consider as it plans for the next 20 years of growth. The HAP process itself will not result in any Comprehensive Plan policy or development regulation changes at this time.

This effort fulfills the requirements of a 2019 Washington State Department of Commerce $5 million grant to support activities that increase residential building capacity and streamline development by:

Quantifying existing and projected housing needs for all income levels, including extremely low-income and cost-burdened households.

Developing strategies to increase the supply and type of housing.

Analyzing population and employment trends.

Strategizing ways to minimize displacement of low-income residents due to redevelopment.

Reviewing and evaluating current success in attaining planned housing types and units, achievement of goals and policies, and implementation of the schedule of programs and actions.

Inviting participation and input from community members, community groups, local builders and realtors, nonprofit housing advocates and area religious groups.

Visit the HAP page on the City’s website to view documents such as the draft Housing Action Plan, information on housing affordability in University Place and the HAP project schedule.

The City plans to have the HAP ready for adoption no later than May 31, 2021.