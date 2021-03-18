Bates: KBTC’s Northwest Now highlights addiction during the pandemic

As we mark a full year of the COVID pandemic, there is hope that with the mass distribution of vaccines, we will be able to fight the disease. However, there remains an epidemic that’s been around long before COVID, and it has worsened because of the pandemic: opioid addiction.

In this edition of Northwest Now, we’ll take a closer look at how the COVID crisis has worsened the opioid addiction epidemic and what’s being done to fight it.

Northwest Now is a weekly public affairs program that airs Friday at 7:30 p.m. on KBTC Public Television, a service of Bates Technical College. You can visit our website to watch past episodes and learn more about our show.

