164 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 1 new death confirmed Mar. 17

On March 17, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 138.7. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.

We confirmed 164 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death:

A woman in her 80s from Tacoma.

Our totals are 37,695 cases and 493 deaths.

Today we removed 139 cases from our cumulative case total that occurred December through March. We transferred these cases to other counties after receiving more information on county of residence, and these cases are already reflected in the case counts of the relevant counties.

