U.P. Business Helps All Children Reach Their Full Potential

One University Place business is doing its part to make the world a welcoming place for all children, including those with special learning needs such as autism, ADHD and Sensory Processing Disorder.

LakiKid is a U.P.-based e-commerce company that provides an online support network for parents of children with special learning needs. It offers monthly video educational blogs and a Sensory Adventure Club which provides children with fun games and activities that meet their physical fitness needs. LakiKid also has an online store with products such as toys to help with fine motor skills, and weighted blankets and stuffed animals designed to reduce anxiety.

According to the company’s co-founder, Jason Hsieh, these items are used in more than 300 locations across the country, including NBA arenas, football and baseball stadiums, aquariums and zoos as part of KultureCity’s Sensory Inclusive Initiative program. KultureCity is a nonprofit organization, dedicated to building acceptance and inclusion for all people with autism.

“Our mission is to empower, support and educate kids with learning differences and help build an inclusive community where everyone will be accepted,” Jason says. He and his wife, Miho, created LakiKid in 2017 to help their son, Keanu, who has Autism and ADHD. They discovered that resources in Miho’s native Japan for children like Keanu were limited. So they moved to the U.S. in the hope that they could provide their son with all of the support and resources he needed.

“We soon discovered, however, that therapies and sensory products were very expensive and our insurance did not cover them,” Jason recalls. “We struggled to find affordable, quality products to help our son with his challenges so we decided to create our own brand instead. That’s when LakiKid was born.”

In just four short years since its launch, LakiKid has helped more than 20,000 children and their parents. “We believe that every kid is different and beautiful in their own way,” Jason says. “And everyone deserves a chance to learn and become their fullest self in this wonderful life.”

Learn more about LakiKid’s products and services at www.lakikid.com.