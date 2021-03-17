The City of Lakewood has received the results of the independent investigation by the Cooperative Cities Crimes Response Unit (CRU) of the May 1 incident involving Officer Michael Wiley.

The CRU has forwarded their recommendations to the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney for a charging decision. We are confident that the Prosecuting Attorney will use the facts and law to determine the appropriate course of action moving forward. As we have just received the investigation, we will now begin our internal review for any policy violations and tactical or training improvements.

In a commitment to transparency to our community, our review and a copy of the independent investigation is available to the public by clicking here.

We would refer you to the CRU and the Prosecuting Attorney for additional questions on the investigation. Requests for copies of CRU’s investigation should be submitted to the Puyallup Police Department Records Unit via cityofpuyallup.nextrequest.com/requests/new.