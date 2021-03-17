Reminders for Warmer Weather

As people head outside to enjoy the springtime weather, West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR) would like to remind the community about safety precautions they can take. As the daylight sticks around further into the evening and warmer temperatures are popping up, it’s important to keep safety in the forefront.

As a pedestrian, be sure to dress to be seen. This means wearing reflective clothing or gear to help cars see you. Please also remember the rules of the road, such as crossing the street inside a crosswalk when it’s safe to do so.

When riding a bike, scooter, skateboard, etc., always wear a helmet. Helmets drastically reduce the chance for a brain injury and keep riders safer. Dressing to be seen and following the rules of the road also apply when enjoying these kinds of sports.

When on or near the water, wear a life jacket. Over the weekend, crews responded to a water rescue on American Lake for a jet ski that flipped over and thankfully the rider was wearing a life jacket. By the time firefighters found him in the water, he was cold but uninjured. This could have been a very different scenario had he not been wearing his life jacket.

Northwest waters are cold and do not warm up as they do in other parts of the country. Even strong swimmers struggle when water temperatures stay cold as hypothermia can set in very quickly. Take breaks, know your limits and know the water you’re entering.

Do you need a helmet or life jacket? WPFR offers custom-fitted helmets for $7-10 and life jackets for $14. Helmet and life jacket fittings are available for all ages and are completed by appointment. Appointments can be made by calling (253) 564-1623 during business hours.

