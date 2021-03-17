Martin Luther King Jr. Way to open to two-way traffic between 6th Ave. and S. 10th St. on March 19

Crews are finishing the track installation on Martin Luther King Jr. Way from 6th Avenue to S. 10th Street, and plan to open the street to two-way traffic on Friday, March 19. Crews will pave in between the tracks on Tuesday, March 16, and then will adjust utilities and paint the traffic lines on the street. This is the last track to be installed in Hilltop! After this work, two sets of track will be installed in Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 18th St. to S. 3rd St.

At Martin Luther King Jr. Way and S. 17th Street, crews will resume underground electrical work, including tying-in the Link power poles to the electrical system. The contractor will start at S. 17th St. on Tuesday, March 16 and work north. Later, crews will install signals, lighting and foundations for signal poles.

The contractor continues the track installation process on Commerce Street between I-705 and the crosswalk north of the Theater District Station and at the Division Avenue and MLK Jr. Way intersection. Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department. Crews will start installing sidewalks and curb and gutter near Kaiser Permanente starting on March 18. To access Kaiser Permanente, please follow S. J St. to S. 3rd St. or MLK Jr. Way north to S. 3rd St. To access Jackson Hall, follow MLK Jr. Way south from Division Ave. Please allow extra time to reach your destination – thank you

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Commerce Street, N. 2nd Street, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 7th Street, S. 8th Street, S. 9th Street, and E. 25th Street.

When

Week of March 15

Where

Commerce Street from I-705 to crosswalk north of Theater District Station – street closure.

N. 2nd Street from I Street to the alley – northbound lane closure.

Division Avenue from MLK Jr. Way to J St – eastbound lane closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 3rd St. to Division Ave – northbound lane closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 10th St. to 6th Ave – northbound lane closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

S. 7th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 8th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 9th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way at S. 17th Street – traffic restrictions.

E. 25th Street from McKinley Ave. to E. J St – eastbound lane closure.