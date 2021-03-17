Fieldhouse Flea Market to be virtual in 2021

The Fieldhouse Flea Market has been a popular community event and the UPS Women’s League’s largest fundraiser of the year in support of student scholarships for over 50 years.

This year, to keep our members, vendors, and loyal customers safe and healthy, we will host our first virtual event with great jewelry, fun pieces from local crafters and other treasures to be won.

Registration and item preview is available now and bidding will be open from Friday, March 19 at 6 p.m. through Sunday, March 28 at 6 p.m.