90 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 1 new death confirmed Mar. 16

On March 16, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 141.7. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.

We confirmed 90 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death:

A man in his 40s from Tacoma.

Our totals are 37,645 cases and 492 deaths.

