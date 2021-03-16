Watersheds Small Grants Cycle 2021 Closing Soon

Each year, Pierce County partners with watershed councils and local organizations and agencies to offer a grants program to support small projects that improve habitats and water quality in Pierce County. The 2021 cycle will award up to $62,500 to high quality project proposals thanks to our matching partners: the Stormwater Community of Interest of the Puyallup Watershed Initiative, Greater Gig Harbor Foundation, Peninsula Light, City of Lakewood, and Pierce County.

The 2021 watersheds small grant cycle closes at 4:00pm on April 7, 2021.

Successful applications support one or more of the goals or priorities outlined in the current work plans or Action Agendas of the watershed councils. Examples of successful past projects include volunteer riparian plantings, invasive species removal, stream clean-up events, nature-based education preK-16 such as nature-themed school camps, citizen science, outreach to shoreline property owners, rain garden installations, rain barrel workshops, development of educational materials or purchase of equipment, signage or supplies for projects that benefit water quality and/or riparian habitat.



All grant applications for the 2021 grant cycle for projects located in the Puyallup-White River Watershed (WRIA 10), Chambers-Clover (WRIA 12), or Key Peninsula-Gig Harbor-Islands Watershed (part of WRIA 15) are due on April 7, 2021. Applicants may apply for grants in multiple watersheds within the boundaries of Pierce County. Grant program information, including the 2021 grant announcements, application forms, scoring criteria, and examples of past grant awards are published online and available to download at: www.piercecountywa.gov/1872/Small-Grants-Program.

If you have any questions about the application process, forms, watershed boundaries, or if you have a project idea that you’d like to get some feedback on before applying, please contact Krystal Kyer at (253) 307-0819 or krystal.kyer@piercecountywa.gov.

Prospective applicants may benefit from viewing the information session that was held on February 10. A recording is posted online at the link above.