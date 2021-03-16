Two chances to see History of Women in pre-Civil War Pacific Northwest at Historic Ft. Steilacoom

The lives of 19th Century women in the Pacific Northwest will be celebrated in March as Historic Fort Steilacoom in Lakewood marks Women’s History Month with three online programs.

Much of the recorded history of the period focuses on men; so the museum is looking forward to our first-ever series of programs that focus on what’s known about women of the pre-Civil War period in our area.

The programs at 2pm on Saturday March 20 and 27, 2021, will focus on the day-to-day lives of women in the 1850s in Puget Sound. Historian Claire Keller-Scholz will present on the lives of women and girls living on Puget Sound. The talk will examine not only what these womens’ lives were like, but how historians are able to piece together the stories through written records, material culture, and family traditions Learn more and get tickets here.

The lives of women who could be found in Pierce County in the 1850s and 1860s. Delve into a survey by Tacoma Historical Society Curator Elizabeth Korsmo of the activities that are mentioned in contemporary letters, diaries, and the local newspapers: sewing, knitting, cooking, laundry, travel/transit, reading, dancing and religious observances. Learn more and get tickets here.

Fort Steilacoom in Lakewood played a significant role in the settling of Washington Territory. Beginning with its establishment in 1849 and ending with its closure in 1868, Fort Steilacoom served as a beacon of American power and promise, promoting the migration of settlers to Washington Territory and securing U.S. interests in the region.

The mission of the nonprofit Historic Fort Steilacoom Association is to share and preserve the first U.S. Army post in Puget Sound. The four surviving buildings are currently closed to tours, but reopening is expected this spring.

For questions or more information, visit www.historicfortsteilacoom.org.

Historic Fort Steilacoom is located on the grounds of Western State Hospital at 9601 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood, 98498.