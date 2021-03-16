Sound Credit Union Announces FinTech Incubator Competition

TACOMA, Wash. – Sound Credit Union (Sound) and the Milgard Center for Business Analytics at the University of Washington Tacoma (UWT) in partnership with CoMotion Labs are launching a new FinTech Incubator competition. The organizations are seeking FinTech innovators interested in creating digital solutions to provide consumers with tools that can help guide confident financial decisions, while at the same time make life more affordable.

“Our partnership with UWT and CoMotion is driven by the purpose of fostering technology innovation that leads to a better experience for our members,” said Nancy Sternitzky, SVP/Chief Information Officer, Sound Credit Union. “FinTech innovation is key to providing consumers with the digital tools needed to manage their finances. Our hope is that this competition will provide participants an opportunity to connect with a network of professionals and to collaborate with other innovators to help bring their ideas to life.”

At the end of the competition, there will be two winners recognized. The winners will receive prize money, a renewable 6-month membership contract for CoMotion Labs, as well as access to a network of experienced entrepreneurs and mentors. The winners will also be invited to participate in the annual Startup Career Fair hosted by CoMotion.

“Value co-creation is at the core of what we do in the Milgard Center for Business Analytics at UW Tacoma. We are very excited to partner with Sound Credit Union to identify, enable and nurture the next generation of FinTech innovations in collaboration with CoMotion Labs,” said Haluk Demirkan, Ph. D, University of Washington Tacoma.

The competition will be open to anyone who lives, works or attends school in the state of Washington. Beginning March 15, 2021 those interested in participating can submit their application by visiting Milgard Center for Business Analytics FinTech Competition. Winners will be announced on June 23.