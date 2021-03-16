Promising Futures: Lochburn sixth grader Toetu Taiepisi

Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Lochburn middle School sixth grader Toetu Taiepisi.

He is a natural at math and enjoys participating in the Lochburn after-school science club every week. Toetu is also a member of the school’s Pacific Islander Club and loves having the opportunity to share his culture with his classmates.

“He loves to teach his classmates Samoan words and phrases and cultural values, and one time he even took us on a virtual field trip of his village and elementary school back in American Samoa,” said Lochburn English teacher Jessica Kuboyama. “He is always so positive and makes our school a much better place.”

Toetu plays football and basketball outside of school and dreams of becoming a business owner or an NFL star when he grows up.