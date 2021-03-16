Lakewood Playhouse Moving Forward

March 15, 2021 marks one year of the Lakewood Playhouse being closed due to COVID-19. That is one entire year of virtual rehearsals and online performances. One year without a single patron stepping foot inside the theatre.

It’s incredible, nearly impossible, to think about a little community theatre closing its doors for a year and managing to survive, but somehow, we’re still here. We are here, one year later, preparing our fourth and fifth mainstage productions for our virtual 82 nd Season, and opening registration for a virtual Spring 2021 session of theatre education with our Lakewood Institute of Theatre.

Next at the Lakewood Playhouse:

Our next production will be a virtual reading of “She Stoops to Conquer” by Oliver Goldsmith, adapted by Ben Stahl, premiering March 27, 2021, at 7pm PST. The tickets for this farcical staple of English Literature are free and the reservation link is available on our website at lakewoodplayhouse.org.

In April, we present “The Asymmetrical Embrace” by Caroline N. Simpson, directed by Nicole Lockett. A dramatic look at the woman who made the work of Vincent van Gogh famous throughout the world, there will be three performances: April 16 and 17 at 7pm PST and April 18 at 2pm PST.

We are collecting short 10-minute plays and other unpublished submissions from students in our Lakewood Institute of Theatre scriptwriting classes to present in May 2021.

June 2021 will bring at least one more production, more on that soon.

The Lakewood Institute of Theatre is in early preparations for a theatre education summer that will potentially be hybrid (virtual and in-person) camps and classes, as long as we can do so safely.

This year has been very different from the previous 81 years of Lakewood Playhouse, but change can often bring around the most amazing discoveries. The Lakewood Playhouse has made changes big and small, some temporary and others to be sustained and maintained.

We managed to adapt, eventually, to online productions and classes, something that the Lakewood Playhouse may continue to offer in tandem with live classes and productions in the future in order to reach a wider audience, depending on the subject and the show rights.

The organization received thousands of dollars in generous grants and individual donations. We are still here and still listening to our community, a community we are dedicated to working with and supporting every bit as much as they support us.

The Lakewood Playhouse management is pleased and grateful to be planning our 83 rd Season for 2021-2022. It will be (we hope!) in person, with limited socially-distanced seating. At least to start. We continue to follow recommended and required health and safety guidelines, though many do not address the unique environment of live theatre. Actors may or may not be masked, audiences will be required to wear masks (vaccinated or not) as long as guidelines for indoor events recommend them, and seating may be limited. More information about this next season will be available later this spring.

The Lakewood Playhouse faces reopening for in-person performances with a great deal of consideration. If you have attended a production at the Lakewood Playhouse, you will have noticed that we are a “black box” theatre. Our space is unique and also very intimate, most frequently staged in thrust. In theatre, a thrust stage (also known as a platform or open stage) is one that extends into the audience on three sides and is connected to the backstage area by its upstage end. This type of stage is never far from the audience; the actors can be within several feet of the front row or aisles. This design and arrangement compound the challenges of which shows we can safely open with audiences in-house.

To that purpose, we have a socially-distanced protocol video that has been posted to our website and YouTube channel , filmed and edited by Kyle Sinclair, narrated by Gary Chambers, and starring several local actors and friends of the Lakewood Playhouse.

We want our artists and patrons to be safe, we want to welcome audiences back to our space, and more than anything we want to return to creating engaging, entertaining, and thought-provoking LIVE theatre in the heart of Lakewood.

Please visit lakewoodplayhouse.org for more information about our current and upcoming productions, classes, and to find ways that you can support live theatre.

Warm wishes,

Heather Hinds and James Venturini

Co-Managing Artistic Directors, Lakewood Playhouse