Farrells Marsh Work Party March 17

STEILACOOM – On short notice, a load of wood chips is anticipated to be delivered to the high water spot along the main trail in Farrells Marsh Park. Volunteers are needed to spread the chips. The primary mission will be to create easy access to the rest of the park without the need for rubber boots. The second mission is a continuation of cutting ivy from trees in the park as was done on 28 February.

We will meet at the Chambers St. entrance to Farrells Marsh Park on Wed, 17 March at 2 pm and finish at 4 pm.

Please bring shovels and rakes for Mission #1. For Mission #2, the best tools for ivy removal are hand pruners, cutters, a hand saw, and a small crow bar. Gloves, eye protection, and long sleeves are recommended. Some tools will be on hand.

Questions? Email Nancy Henderson, nehenders@comcast.net