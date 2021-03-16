67 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths confirmed Mar. 15

On March 15, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 145.0. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.

We confirmed 67 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths:

A woman in her 70s from Edgewood/Fife/Milton.

A man in his 60s from Tacoma.

A man in his 70s from East Pierce County.

A man in his 60s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 90s from Tacoma.

A man in his 60s from Tacoma.

A man in his 80s from Lakewood.

A man in his 50s from Lakewood.

A man in his 60s from Parkland.

A woman in her 90s from Tacoma.

Nine of these deaths occurred between Nov. 2020 and Feb. 2021. We updated our dashboards to align information with local, state and death certificate data.

On March 13, we confirmed 65 new cases. On March 14, we confirmed 68 new cases.

Our totals are 37,558 cases and 491 deaths.

Find more information on: