Steilacoom Town Council March 16 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet remotely via Zoom in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, March 16 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of March 2, 2021
- Approval of Payroll Checks #115467 – #115471 in the amount of $187,803.97
- Approval of Claims Checks #115474 – #115532 in the amount of $289,160.79 and Manual Check #115466 in the amount of $98.98
- Animal Sheltering Agreement – Amendment (AB 3056)
- Re-appoint Kent Boyle and appoint Jean Carr to Planning Commission (AB 3058)
- Set hearing date – re-designation and rezone of mill property (AB 3060)
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- Action Items
- Sale of Property at 1100 Diggs Street (AB 3053)
- Introduction
- Appointment of Mayor (AB 3055)() Sunnyside Beach Park – Revocable License Agreement (AB 3057)()
- EMS Levy Renewal (AB 3059) (RES 1189)
- Re-designate and rezone mill property (AB 3060)
- Reports
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
- Study Session
- Short-Term Rentals
