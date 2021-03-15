The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Council March 16 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet remotely via Zoom in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, March 16 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of March 2, 2021
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #115467 – #115471 in the amount of $187,803.97
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #115474 – #115532 in the amount of $289,160.79 and Manual Check #115466 in the amount of $98.98
    4. Animal Sheltering Agreement – Amendment (AB 3056)
    5. Re-appoint Kent Boyle and appoint Jean Carr to Planning Commission (AB 3058)
    6. Set hearing date – re-designation and rezone of mill property (AB 3060)
  4. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  5. Action Items
    1. Sale of Property at 1100 Diggs Street (AB 3053)
  6. Introduction
    1. Appointment of Mayor (AB 3055)() Sunnyside Beach Park – Revocable License Agreement (AB 3057)()
    2. EMS Levy Renewal (AB 3059) (RES 1189)
    3. Re-designate and rezone mill property (AB 3060)
  7. Reports
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council
  8. Study Session
    1. Short-Term Rentals

