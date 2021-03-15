Pierce County Master Gardeners offer FIRST Saturday Talk on March 20

Submitted by Pierce County Master Gardeners.

Master Gardener Valerie Franks will be talking about the importance of Seed Saving and how to do it at the Pierce County Master Gardeners First Saturday Talk of the Year on March 20, 10-11am via Zoom.

Saving seed is a practice that has been going on for centuries. It is through this practice that genetics are preserved for future generations. However, there is much to consider when saving seed, namely understanding the reproduction of plants and vegetables. Is it possible to grow vegetables and save seed that will be true to its variety, even in a garden with many varieties grown? Yes it is! Come join us as we explore the basics of seed saving, beginning with commonly grown vegetables in the Northwest.

Important Note: Both internal and external WSU meeting attendees must be signed into Zoom to join the meeting.

Join from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, or Android: wsu.zoom.us/j/94891668998?pwd=S1lGV2p6UGZzbGcyV3RBd0JheFdkdz09

Meeting ID: 948 9166 8998

Passcode: 597372

Date & Time: Mar 20, 2021 10:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Share Screen/Content Wirelessly

Go to share.zoom.us and enter Meeting ID: 948 9166 8998

Phone Call (long distance)

+1 253 215 8782

+12532158782,,94891668998# US (One Tap Mobile Call)