Lakewood student named to University of Kansas honor roll

LAWRENCE — More than 7,100 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the fall 2020 semester.

Saudia Heard, Lakewood, School of Business

The honor roll comprises undergraduates who meet requirements in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and in the schools of Architecture & Design, Business, Education, Engineering, Health Professions, Journalism & Mass Communications, Music, Nursing, Pharmacy and Social Welfare. Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units. Some schools honor the top 10% of students enrolled, some establish a minimum grade-point average, and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school. Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.