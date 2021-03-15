The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

JBLM to train with mortar and artillery March 16-19

By Leave a Comment

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct day and nighttime training with mortars and artillery from 12:01 a.m. March 16 to 11:59 p.m. March 19. Public queries or comments about noise may be directed to JBLM Public Affairs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *