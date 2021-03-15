Community Gathering to Address Homelessness

All persons of faith and goodwill are invited to attend Associated Ministries’ virtual Community Quarterly Meeting (CQM) to learn what can be done, and is being done, to impact the crisis of homelessness in our community.

When: Thursday, March 18 from 5:00-6:30 pm

Where: Online Meeting via Zoom

How: Register (required) to receive the Zoom link – www.associatedministries.org/CQM

Guests and topics to be discussed during the March meeting:

, Senior Policy Analyst with the City of Tacoma, will use a racial equity lens to review and analyze data for households experiencing homelessness. Colin DeForrest , of Innovative Impact Strategies, will share about Pierce County’s new Safe Parking Network, which has launched at two host churches in East Tacoma and Puyallup.

, of Innovative Impact Strategies, will share about Pierce County’s new Safe Parking Network, which has launched at two host churches in East Tacoma and Puyallup. Tiegan Tidball , Analyst at the City of Tacoma, will provide an overview of the resources and supports available through the City of Tacoma to assist organizations to serve households experiencing homelessness.

, Analyst at the City of Tacoma, will provide an overview of the resources and supports available through the City of Tacoma to assist organizations to serve households experiencing homelessness. Michael Yoder, Executive Director for Associated Ministries, will update us on ongoing opportunities to advocate for policies that will bring new resources and opportunities for the vulnerable.

Associated Ministries has convened these meetings for several years in partnership with other Pierce County homeless and housing service providers, with the goal of creating an energizing space to gather regularly to learn about, discuss and take action on the crisis of homelessness in our community.

Who should attend the meeting?

People of faith and goodwill who have an open heart and a willing spirit to come together to learn, participate, and be involved in practical ways to address homelessness. We especially encourage attendance from those representing a specific faith community (the pastor or their appointed representative), as well as other interested individuals.

If you have any questions about the CQM, please contact Sandy Windley at Associated Ministries at 253-426-1506 or sandyw@associatedministries.org.