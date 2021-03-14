TACOMA, Wash. – In celebration of Women’s History Month – and the success and future of woman-owned businesses in Tacoma – the City of Tacoma’s Community & Economic Development Department and Minority Business Development Agency are hosting a Woman-Owned Business Empowerment Panel Discussion on March 24, from 10 AM to noon.

During this virtual event, prominent local female entrepreneurs will discuss the steps they took to achieve business success in Tacoma, as well as the resources and funding available for small and micro-businesses through the City of Tacoma and the Minority Business Development Agency. While this event is free to attend and open to all, pre-registration at WOBETacoma.eventbrite.com is required.



“Tacoma is a city powered by some incredibly talented women who have shattered glass ceilings, and through our Business Empowerment Series we want to help elevate them to greater levels of success,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “This month, we’re not only celebrating Women’s History Month, we’re helping our next wave of female entrepreneurs make history.”



“At last count, Tacoma was home to 4,727 woman-owned businesses, and our hope is that this number will grow exponentially as more women access the tools and resources available to small and micro-businesses in our city,” said Community and Economic Development Director Jeff Robinson. “I encourage women who are looking to learn more about doing business in Tacoma – and seeking to establish a robust, supportive professional network – to attend this Business Empowerment Series event on March 24.”

The panel discussion on March 24 will be followed by a presentation from the Women’s Business Enterprise Council.



The Community & Economic Development Department’s Business Empowerment Series is designed to bolster the economic strength of Tacoma’s historically underrepresented communities. Dovetailing with other community-wide celebrations and recognitions of history and heritage, the first installment in the series celebrated Black-owned businesses as part of the City’s overarching recognition of Black History Month in February. Future installments in the series that are currently in development at this time include:

Asian and Pacific Islander-Owned Business Empowerment Panel (May 2021, in conjunction with Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month)

Latinx-Owned Business Empowerment Panel (September 2021, in conjunction with Hispanic Heritage Month)

Following each panel discussion, a presentation on a relevant business-related resource will also be offered.



Additional details about the resources available to businesses of all types are posted at makeittacoma.com.