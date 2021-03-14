Steilacoom Town Administrator March 12 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – March 16, 2021, at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/82576697955

Planning Commission – April 12, 2021 at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/89210104986

Civil Service Commission – April 1, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/86878103286

Preservation and Review Board – March 31, 2021 at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/84496622292

(*) Meetings are being conducted via Zoom. Additional information is on the applicable meeting’s agenda.

Pierce County Rental and Utility Assistance Program:

Information on Pierce County’s rental and utility assistance program may be found on the Town’s official website at townofsteilacoom.org/292/Covid-19-Information.

Hand Sanitizer Gel:

Hand sanitizer gel in 1-gallon containers is available at the Community Center or the Public Works facility free to Town of Steilacoom residents. Limit one per family.

Washington Trust for Historic Preservation – Regional Public Workshops

Join us and the Washington Trust for a virtual public workshop about the Maritime Washington National Heritage Area! During a series of regional workshops, we will discuss the future of our community’s saltwater shores and how this new heritage area can support our local priorities. You will have plenty of chances to share your ideas through polls, small group discussions, and other interactive activities, so come prepared to speak up. Check out the full schedule of county-based workshops and register today at: www.preservewa.org/mwnha-workshops.

Planning and Community Development:

Public Notices for Applications:

On a trial basis, we are posting public notices for development applications on the Town’s official website at

townofsteilacoom.org/. Current applications are:

1. Comprehensive Plan revisions and zoning of the mill site at 4302 Chambers Creek Road.

2. Development Application – Reduction of the standard street setback to march adjoining property. 500 block of Frederick Street. Tax parcel 23050007000.

Community Services:

Childcare:

The Town provides childcare from 7:00 AM to 5:45 PM at Cherrydale School. Registration is currently open. Additional information is available on the Town’s official website or contact the Community Center at 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Public Safety:

Over the past week, 70 Public Safety incidents occurred in town, including the following:

Emergency and patrol incidents

10 medical aid responses

21 suspicious circumstance/security checks

3 response for persons in crisis/welfare checks

25 traffic stops

2 parking enforcement responses

1 loose dog response

Crimes against persons

1 incident of domestic disturbance/violence

Crimes against property

2 incidents of fraud

1 incident of motor vehicle hit-and-run

Free firearm locks are available at our police station. During COVID, please call (253) 581-0110 ahead of time to arrange for pickup of one.

The non-emergency dispatch telephone number has changed. To reach a police officer NOT during an emergency, please call either (253) 287-4455 or (800) 562-9800.

Prescription drug disposal is available at the Public Safety building. During COVID, please call (253) 581-0110 ahead of time to arrange a time to visit us.

For concerns related to Public Safety, the following options are available on the Public Safety page:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 287-4455 or (800) 562-9800as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

To report persistent traffic concerns, please submit the following information via email to the department at: traffic@ci.steilacoom.wa.us.

Location of concern.

Time of day when the concern occurs.

Description of the concerning behavior.

No-contact online crime reporting is available. Please see the Public Safety webpage for more details: townofsteilacoom.org/160/Public-Safety

South Sound 911 has a new non-emergency phone number: 253-287-4455. Please save this number and use for non-emergency police, fire, and medical assistance.

DUI Emphasis Patrols:

The Pierce County DUI and Target Zero Task force will be conducting DUI emphasis patrols Friday, March 12, and Saturday, March 13 from 7 PM to 2 AM throughout the County.

In Pierce County, from 2018 to 2020, there was a 12% increase in DUI fatality and serious injury crashes and a 36% increase in drug impaired crashes.

Patrols will be looking for drivers impaired by alcohol, marijuana, or illegal drugs. Target Zero is the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission’s plan for zero traffic related deaths and serious injuries by 2030. More information may be found at www.wadrivetozero.com and www.targetzero.com.

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew swept and blew sidewalks; removed graffiti from street signs; regraded and graveled the turn-around in the 600 block of Wallace Street; completed erosion control inspections at various building sites throughout Town; and performed other maintenance activities.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued installation of conduit and wire in support of the Marietta Street Lift Station project; assisted the Water/Sewer crew with lift station maintenance; reviewed submittals for the Marietta Street lift station upgrade; installed permanent services in the 1100 block of Walnut lane and the 500 block of Stevens Street; performed a service disconnection and reconnection in the 600 block of Stevens Street; removed pump #2 at the Sunnyside pump station, identified broken parts and ordered same; and performed other maintenance activities.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed lift station maintenance; reviewed submittals for the Marietta Street lift station project; reviewed 60% plans for the Sunnyside pump station project; inspected new water and sewer connections in the 2800 block of Marietta Street; repaired a water service in the 800 block of Blaine Street; assisted the Parks Department with pump location and removal at the SCC administrative office; repaired and air handling fan at the Sunnyside pump station; and performed other maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew responded to a wet carpet complaint in the SCC administrative building lower-level conference room. Coordinated repairs which included the removal of the carpet, baseboards, vanity, and wall boards, along with repairing and reinstalling a previously unidentified sump pump. This work will continue into next week. Additionally, staff coordinated the trimming of trees in Pioneer Park and in the Main Street right-of-way; continued mowing as time and weather allowed; and performed other maintenance activities.

Other:

5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Historic Stroll

Usher in spring with a healthy and fun Steilacoom event while making an impact on the lives of others at risk of hunger! Sunday, 25 April 2021: Steilacoom Kiwanis 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Historic Stroll to support the We Love Steilacoom Food Pantry. Suggested minimum donation of $10/person or $20/family. Choose your start time between 9 AM and noon.

The 5K non-timed, non-competitive event includes scenic views and trails. Local historians and Steilacoom Tribal members will be posted at historic sites along the 1 Mile route, eager to share Steilacoom’s fascinating past. Register online with your donation at www.kiwanisclubofsteilacoom.org/run-walk-registration/ by 22 April for a chance to win a unique, custom-made bird house. Up to 2 additional raffle tickets for each sales receipt dated between 17 and 25 April from any Steilacoom business. Drawing will be held 25 April at noon at the SHMA patio. Need not be present to win. All donors receive a Steilacoom Kiwanis bandana. Start and in-person registration will be at the Steilacoom Historical Museum patio at Rainier and Main St. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed. Questions? Contact Nancy Henderson at nehenders@comcast.net.

COVID-19 Update:

Governor Jay Inslee announced on March 11th that Healthy Washington: Roadmap to Recovery will be transitioning from a regional approach to a county-by-county evaluation process. The governor also announced a new third phase of the Roadmap and a return for in-person spectators for professional and high school sports.

Effective March 22, the entire state will enter Phase 3.

Wednesday, March 17, everyone in Phase 1B, Tier 2 will be eligible for their COVID vaccine. This includes workers in agriculture, food processing, grocery stores, public transit, firefighters and law enforcement, among others. Phase 1B, Tier 2 also includes people over the age of 16 who are pregnant or have a disability that puts them at high-risk.

Under the updated plan, counties will be individually evaluated every three weeks. The evaluations will occur on Mondays with any possible changes taking effect Friday, with the first evaluation scheduled for April 12. In addition to being individually evaluated, large and small counties will have different sets of criteria. If any county fails one or more of the metrics, that county will move down one Phase in the Heathy Washington plan.

For large counties to remain in Phase 3, defined as counties with more than 50,000 residents, they must keep a 14-day average of new COVID cases at or below 200 per 100,000 residents, and a seven-day average of new hospitalizations per 100,000 at five or fewer.

Smaller counties, those with populations of 50,000 or less, must maintain a 14-day average of new cases at 30 or fewer, and a new seven-day hospitalization average at three or fewer.

If at any point the statewide ICU capacity reaches greater than 90%, all counties will move down one Phase. The Department of Health always maintains the ability to move a county forward or backward at their discretion.

Phase 3

Sports guidance will change in Phase 3 to allow in-person spectators at events for the first time in a year. Spectators will be allowed to attend outdoor venues with permanent seating with capacity capped at 25%. The change affects both professional and high school sports, as well as motorsports, rodeos, and other outdoor spectator events. Social distancing and facial covering are still required.

The new phase also allows for up to 400 people maximum to attend outdoor activities, as well as events in indoor facilities — so long as 400 people does not exceed 50% capacity for the location, and physical distancing and masking protocols are enforced. Larger venue events are capped at 25% occupancy, or up to 9,000 people, whichever is less, and must follow spectator guidelines.

Additionally, Phase 3 will allow up to 50% occupancy or 400 people maximum, whichever is lower, for all indoor spaces. This applies to all industries and indoor activities currently allowed; restaurants, gyms and fitness centers and movie theaters, among others, may all increase their capacity. A full list of industry-level changes for the new phase will be released next week.

Steilacoom Ferry Landing Ramp Repair

What’s Happening

Pierce County is replacing the main hydraulic cylinder on the Steilacoom Ferry ramp transfer span which will improve the operation of the transfer span. The work is expected to run from March 1 to mid-April.

This work will take place at night Sunday through Thursday from 8:45 p.m.- 5:15 a.m. A barge will provide the contractor with equipment and materials to complete the work. The contractor hired to do the work is American Construction with a bid of $420,000.

Impacts to the Ferry Schedule

Due to the work, there will be impacts to the ferry schedule:

The first ferry run will depart from Anderson Island outbound to Steilacoom at 5:15 a.m. Mon.- Thurs.

The final ferry run of the day will be departing Steilacoom at 8:35 p.m. Mon.- Thurs.

There will be no impact to the ferry schedule Friday evenings, Saturday morning or evening, or Sunday morning.

No impacts to the Ketron Island ferry schedule.

Boat Float:

During the construction on the ferry landing, the Town’s boat float will be closed to the general public.