Kilmer, Strickland, Cartwright Urge Biden Administration to Invest in Infrastructure for Defense Communities

On Thursday, U.S. Representatives Derek Kilmer (WA-06), Marilyn Strickland (WA-10), and Matt Cartwright (PA-08), sent a letter to President Joe Biden to encourage his Administration to support increased funding in his Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 budget for the Defense Community Infrastructure Program (DCIP). The program is designed to address deficiencies in community infrastructure that supports a military installation, to enhance the military family quality of life, resilience, or military value – including at Naval Base Kitsap and Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

“In the months and years ahead, as we recover from the COVID-19 crisis, infrastructure investment in our local defense communities can be a desperately needed economic force multiplier,” the lawmakers wrote.

The continued, “In 2019, Congress created DCIP to assist state and local governments in addressing shortfalls in community infrastructure projects surrounding military installations. As you know, the communities surrounding a military installation play an integral part in supporting the installation as well as our active service members, their families, and the federal workforce. While the last BRAC round increased the size of some military installations, it woefully neglected to focus requisite attention on the surrounding community’s infrastructure. Attention to DCIP is also vital as projects funded through this program can preserve and enhance military readiness and security. […] We respectfully request that you support significantly increasing funding for DCIP in your budget for FY2022.”

The full letter can be found here.