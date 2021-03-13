Sound Credit Union Hosting a Virtual Job Fair

TACOMA, Wash. – Sound Credit Union (Sound) is hosting a virtual job fair for full time, entry-level and experienced positions in their branch and headquarter offices located across the Puget Sound region.

The virtual job fair will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1 p.m-2 p.m. based on job location. With 28 branch locations from Everett to Olympia this is a great opportunity for job searchers with retail, call center, banking, or lending experience.

Due to COVID-19, Sound has chosen to conduct this career fair virtually. The health and safety of its members, employees and community are a priority to the Credit Union. Currently, Sound is offering team members training and daily work schedules both remotely and onsite. Sound is following the recommended local and CDC guidelines, practicing social distancing and face masks are required when in a Sound facilty.

Sound offers a competitive benefits package, including paid time off, full medical package, 401(k) plan (with employer matching), tuition assistance, as well as professional development courses and opportunities for career growth.

Attendees are encouraged to pre-register for the virtual job fair. Attendees should come prepared to introduce themselves and have a digitial copy of their resume available. For more details about the virtual job fair and to register, visit www.soundcu.com/jobfair.