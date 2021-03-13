Initial and continued unemployment claims for regular benefits decreased Feb. 28-March 6

During the week of February 28 – March 6, there were 11,760 initial regular unemployment claims (down 9.2 percent from the prior week) and 453,503 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories (down 1.3 percent from the prior week) filed by Washingtonians, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD).

Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are at 79 percent above last year’s weekly new claims applications.

Decreases in layoffs in Construction led the overall decrease in regular initial claims last week. Regular initial claims in the Construction sector decreased by 686 initial claims over the week to 1,755 total regular initial claims.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims increased slightly over the week.

In the week ending March 6th, ESD paid out over $259 million for 314,202 individual claims. Since the crisis began in March, ESD has paid more than $15.5 billion in benefits to over a million Washingtonians.

Unemployment claim type Feb. 28-March 6 Feb 21-27 Feb 14-20 Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) initial claims 11,760 12,958 14,043 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims 2,354 2,307 2,277 Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims 3,700 3,136 3,156 Continued/ongoing weekly claims 435,659 440, 927 442,742 Total claims 453,503 459,328 462,218

Note: Detailed claims data and charts by county, industry and occupation will be included in this release on a monthly basis. You can find detailed claims data anytime on the ESD website.