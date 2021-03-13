Art Makes Dick Happy

Submitted by Dementia Friendly Pierce County – LCS Northwest.

Through art Dick, who is living with dementia, can express his thoughts, memories and emotions. In order to help Dick and others express themselves, LCS Northwest is offering an art program for people living with dementia in Pierce County and surrounding areas.

Our virtual program provides opportunities for the artists (person living with dementia) to create beautiful works of abstract art, focusing on their existing strengths rather than skills they have lost and allowing caregivers to step out of their normal routine and interact with the artist in a fun and creative way.

This opportunity allows for safe socialization for the duo (both the artist and care partner). Having fun and positive interactions with others who can relate to the need for connections with others, is one of the reasons we have created the online class.

The 6-week program is done virtually, while they are in their home, with the assistance of a caregiver (family member or professional). All materials are provided with a safe porch drop-off, and there is no charge to participate. For more information contact us at dementiaservices@lcsnw.org.