117 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases and no new death confirmed March 12

On March 12, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 153.7. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.

We confirmed 117 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

Our totals are 37,358 cases and 481 deaths.

Find more information on:

