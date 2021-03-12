Treece, Shirley & Brodie Court Reporting now part of Puget Sound Reporting team

Tacoma WA: Puget Sound Reporting is a premier and trusted provider of court reporting services located in Tacoma, Washington. Serving the local Puget Sound area and beyond, Puget Sound Reporting understands that precise court reporting is crucial to legal proceedings. The expert staff has remained dedicated to delivering accurate transcripts to clients in a prompt and professional manner. Puget Sound Reporting assists skillfully with class action lawsuits with consistent excellence and accuracy.

Adding to the professionalism the legal community expects from the Puget Sound Reporting team is the announcement of the new acquisition through purchase of Treece, Shirley and Brodie Court Reporting in conjunction with owner, Sally Olin’s retirement. This addition will highlight the group’s reputation as one of the most reliable and trustworthy court reporting firms in the Pacific Northwest. This growth within the industry is sure to continue to offer a track record of uncompromising ethics to clients and partners.

Properly equipped and prepared to meet the needs of clients in these changing times, Puget Sound Reporting is able to host video depositions, provide conference rooms for proceedings like arbitrations, depositions or mediations, videography, real time court reporting, interpretation services (including ASL), rough draft transcripts, all while being able to accommodate most last-minute changes that tend to arise in legal proceedings. Puget Sound Reporting brings decades of experience and expertise to every service offered and approaches each job with professionalism and integrity.

Puget Sound Reporting greatly values our community’s first responders for their contribution to our collective society. Our ongoing support services for first responders are vast, prompt, and available for local law enforcement and fire marshals.

For more information, or to schedule Puget Sound Reporting, please email PSR@PugetSoundReporting.com.