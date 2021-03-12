Tacoma’s Museum District Reopens starting in April – New exhibitions and activities

Tacoma, WA – After a year (more or less) of closure related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tacoma’s Museum District is springing back to life with a bevy of new exhibitions and experiences for visitors. Each museum is implementing best practices for public health, including social distancing, one-way gallery paths, increased cleaning throughout the day, bolstered air filtration systems, and occupancy limits per the Office of the Governor, among other measures. Visitors will be required to wear masks or face coverings. With these protocols in place, visitors can feel welcome to dive into the culture again.

“We are really happy to be at the point of safely reopening and welcoming our community again,” said Jennifer Kilmer, Washington State Historical Society’s director. “Stimulating exhibitions, cultural engagement and education are critical nutrients to feed resilience as folks begin to recover from the challenges of the past year. We know people are eager to get out and enjoy new spaces and opportunities to learn and connect, and the museums are ready to fill those needs.”

Some of the museums will initially operate with reduced schedules. Some will also continue to offer online programs and all offer online educational resources. Check each museum’s website for hours and admissions information before you go, as each organization’s situation can change.

The Chihuly Bridge of Glass provides a stunning walkway linking the museums on Pacific Avenue with the museums along Thea Foss Waterway. Access the bridge on the west side at the plaza outside of the Washington State History Museum, and on the east side atop the graceful staircase that wraps around the landmark cone at the Museum of Glass. Photo by Michael Simmons.



Brent Mason, executive director at the Foss Waterway Seaport, shared similar thoughts about the role of museums in the community right now. “Museums play a critical role in restoring our sense of progress and community by bringing us together virtually and physically to learn about art, culture, history and the natural world around us, about one another and our diverse cultures and backgrounds, through experiences that are transporting, enriching, and, especially important at this time, joyful.”

With spring around the corner it’s a great time to revitalize your mind and spark your imagination by visiting these six amazing museums. See what’s new and reconnect with culture and community. Planned opening dates, hours, and websites for the museums are listed below:

Washington State History Museum

Opens Friday, April 2, 2021.

Hours: Tuesday-Sunday, 10:00 AM-5:00 PM; and every Third Thursday, 10:00 AM-8:00 PM with free admission from 3:00-8:00 PM.

Website: www.WashingtonHistory.org

Reopening Highlight: Just the Ticket! Hop aboard for a journey through the history of railroad passenger travel in Washington. Learn the how, why, when and where passengers rode the rails through the Evergreen State. And don’t miss the state’s largest public model railroad display while you’re visiting!

Museum of Glass

Opens Friday, April 2 for a Members-Only Day, and open to all starting Saturday, April 3, 2021.

Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10:00 AM-5:00 PM

Website: www.MuseumOfGlass.org

Reopening Highlight: Museum of Glass is excited to welcome the Hot Shop Team back to the Cone, and reopen with two new exhibitions, Counterparts: Glass + Art Elements and René Lalique: Art Deco Gems from the Steven and Roslyn Shulman Collection. Details on Family Days, select educational opportunities, and the Museum Store will be available on the MOG website.

America’s Car Museum

Opens Friday, April 2, 2021

Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10:00 AM-5:00 PM, last entry at 4:30PM

Website: www.AmericasCarMuseum.org

Reopening highlight: Let ’Zoom’ have a different meaning as you leave the office behind and fill up on LeMay – America’s Car Museum’s high octane exhibits! Explore everything from the supercars of Steve Saleen to the 1918 Liberty Cadillac 1257X, a special car documented in the Library of Congress and featured in the National Register for Historic Vehicles! Fuel up your family fun and drive over to ACM for an adventure we’re sure will have you pushing the accelerator to keep going!

Children’s Museum of Tacoma

Opens Monday, April 12, 2021

Hours: Limited daily sessions by reservation only. For more information about hours and how to make a reservation, see playtacoma.org.

Website: playtacoma.org

Reopening Highlight: The downtown Children’s Museum of Tacoma will reopen with a fantastical new climber that allows for big body movement and inspires imaginative play! Also announcing the grand opening of the Children’s Museum at Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Tacoma Art Museum

Opens Friday, April 16, 2021

Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10:00 AM-5:00 PM

Website: www.TacomaArtMuseum.org

Reopening Highlight: Painting Deconstructed: Selections from the Northwest Collection. Take a deep dive into the art of painting by focusing on core components that come together to create a finished image.

Foss Waterway Seaport

Opens Thursday, June 3, 2021

Hours: Thursday – Sunday, 10:00 AM–4:00 PM, and every Third Thursday 10:00 AM-4:00 PM with free admission from 4:00-8:00 PM.

Website: fosswaterwayseaport.org

Reopening Highlight: Private tours available of our brand new Heritage Boat Shop, plus explore our newly refreshed Rails to Sails exhibit.