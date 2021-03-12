Strickland Meets with Dr. Jill Biden to Listen to and Deliver for JBLM Families

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) released the following statement after meeting with Dr. Jill Biden, the First Lady of the United States, at Joint Base Lewis McChord (JBLM) during her first official trip as First Lady.

“It’s fitting that Dr. Biden’s first visit to a military base took place at JBLM– our base is the largest military installation on the West Coast and one of the most well-regarded military bases in the world which I couldn’t be more proud to represent.

“As the daughter of a veteran and a member of the House Armed Services Committee, this work is personal for me. I was thrilled to meet with Dr. Biden and look forward to working with the Biden Administration as we listen to and deliver for our military families, especially at JBLM. I also learned that Dr. Biden is planning a re-launch of the Joining Forces program to improve employment, education, and wellness programs for military families and stand ready to assist the Administration in this critical effort.

“Our military community has not gone untouched by the challenges of the pandemic, including the economic strain this has placed on housing and hunger. The bottom line is: people who serve our country should not have to worry about food on the table. As the federal appropriations process approaches and my committee work gets underway, I will continue to be a strong voice for federal investment in our military community, putting an end to housing and food insecurity, job training during the transition to civilian life, protecting veterans’ health and benefits, and advancing equity for women veterans. Veterans and servicemembers have fought to protect us, it’s our duty to fight for them.”