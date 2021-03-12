By Bruce Dammeier, Pierce County Executive.

When I look back on the last year, COVID had a lot of control over our lives. It controlled where we worked, how we interacted with family members and friends, where our kids went to school, how we shopped, and more. We had to react and respond to the virus.

As I mentioned at this year’s State of the County address, COVID may have been in charge during 2020 but it’s time for us to take back control and begin to safely restart, recover, and reform our county.

If you didn’t have the opportunity to watch the State of the County on Wednesday, you can watch the replay here:

Also, Governor Inslee announced yesterday that our state is moving to Phase 3 on March 22. With that move, we are looking at what that means for government operations, if anything. It’s important to keep in mind that the latest “Phase 3” is not the original Phase 3 from last summer that included reopening government offices. But we will have more details and guidance for you in the days to come, so please stay tuned.

In the meantime, there’s still time for you to catch up on your reading. Over the last year, books have been especially important to me. I’ve read history books, leadership books, fiction, and puppy training books. Almost all of them challenge me and get me to consider other perspectives. I would encourage you to check out the new Pierce County Book Club, a lunchtime group that will read and discuss books through a diversity, equity and inclusion lens. The book club is just getting started and you can learn more about it here.

