Lakewood considers new Subarea Plan to highlight Lakewood Station, major economic development project Lakewood Landing

On March 8, 2021, the Lakewood City Council began its review of the proposed Lakewood Station District Subarea (LSDS) Plan. The Plan is accompanied by a development code and streamlined environmental review process.

Located in the southeast section of the City, the subarea includes Sounder Station, St. Clare Hospital, the SR-512 park-and-ride, Pacific Highway and Bridgeport Way commercial areas, and Lakewood Landing, a 30-acre, multi-phased major mixed-use project currently being advertised nationwide to developers by Lee and Associates Commercial Real Estate Services. (View more about Lakewood Landing at cityoflakewood.us/lakewood-landing/)

The subarea plan implements development standards to foster a high quality, pedestrian-oriented urban environment including incentives to encourage a dense mix of commercial and medical office, regional and local retail, services and hospitality, and high-density residential uses offering affordable ownership and rental housing opportunities, all supported by direct regional transportation access.

The City Council will hold a virtual public hearing on the proposed LSDS Plan on Monday, April 5 at 7:00 pm. The meeting can be viewed live or after the fact on the City of Lakewood, WA’s YouTube Channel.

View the draft LSDS Plan, and development code and find out more at www.lakewoodstation.org.