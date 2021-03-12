CPSD Staff Spotlight: Alfaretta House paraeducator Pamela Vecchitto

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Alfaretta House paraeducator Pamela Vecchitto. She is in her third year working in the district.

Pam and her husband moved to Washington from Vermont to be close to her kids and grandchild. She works as a job coach for Alfaretta House students, a position she thoroughly enjoys.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to work with a student who starts out and doesn’t know basic skills to helping them get to a point where they are able to work a job they can maintain once they leave the program,” she said.

She has spent more than 15 years working with special needs students and adults in a variety of settings and school districts. “I’ve worked other jobs in my life, but I always come back to this work,” she said. “I love working with this age group and helping them prepare for the next phase of their lives.”