Alecia Cunningham announces campaign for University Place School Board

University Place, WA – On March 11, Alecia Cunningham, Director of Corporate and Community Partnerships for Girl Scouts of Western Washington and parent to two University Place students announced her candidacy for University Place School Board Position 1.

With a degree in Business Management from Pierce College, Cunningham has committed her career and volunteer time to supporting Pierce County’s non-profit community. She was hired by the Girl Scouts of Western Washington in 2016 as Community Engagement Manager and quickly moved into her current position, helping to grow the organization’s philanthropy program and expand their community partnerships. Cunningham also serves on the Board of Directors for the Metro Parks Foundation and is a member of Rotary Club of Tacoma #8. In addition to her non-profit career and volunteer activities, Alecia’s most important job has been being a mom to her three sons.

Cunningham grew up in University Place and attended district schools from elementary through high school. When it was time to choose a home for her own growing family, she knew she wanted her children to be educated in University Place schools as well. Her twin boys first began attending district schools in pre-k and are currently in 7th grade. Her sons have both been diagnosed with autism and each has a unique Individual Education Plan in the University Place School District. Cunningham has been her children’s biggest advocate, working with teachers and administrators to ensure her kids have the education experience they deserve. On the University Place School Board, she will bring her strong understanding of special needs students to every discussion and decision.

“I am a mother of two black boys with special needs attending school in a predominantly white school district,” said Cunningham. “On the school board, I will be a voice for families like mine and advocate for each and every student attending classes in our district to get the specialized support and education they need to thrive.”

With today’s announcement, Cunningham is also releasing a long list of elected officials and community leaders who endorse her campaign for University Place School Board. A sample of these endorsements include: Congressmember Marilyn Strickland; State Representative Melanie Morgan; Pierce County Councilmember Ryan Mello; University Place Mayor Caroline Belleci; University Place City Council members Javier Figueroa, Kent Keel, Steve Worthington, Howard Lee, and Denise McCluskey.