126 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths confirmed Mar. 11

On March 11, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 153.7. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.
We confirmed 126 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths:
- A man in his 70s from Lakewood.
- A woman in her 80s from Tacoma.
- A man in his 60s from Puyallup.
Our totals are 37,241 cases and 481 deaths.
