126 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths confirmed Mar. 11

On March 11, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 153.7. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.

We confirmed 126 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths:

  • A man in his 70s from Lakewood.
  • A woman in her 80s from Tacoma.
  • A man in his 60s from Puyallup.

Our totals are 37,241 cases and 481 deaths.

Find more information on:

