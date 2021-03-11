TCC earns 2021 REACH Rewards

Tacoma Community College’s?Chi Gamma Chapter?was one of the 1,081 chapters selected for the?2021 REACH Rewards Program?due to outstanding growth.?

Each college’s Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) chapter?chooses its level of PTK involvement.?TCC’s Chi Gamma?Chapter has seen a dramatic rise to prominence within the organization over the last decade, growing?from a one-star?chapter to a?five-star chapter that plans and executes?consistently award-winning “Honors in Action” projects, hosts regional conferences,?and has seen student leaders elected?to PTK regional governance roles.?Such involvement requires?sustained?commitment from students, advisors, and college administrators.?????

TCC students typically cite access to scholarships and the chance to be recognized for high academic achievement at Commencement as reasons to join PTK. But students who choose to be more involved have opportunities to hone their leadership skills, plan large-scale projects and events, and network at events such as regional conferences and?the?national?Catalyst Conference.???

TCC congratulates Dr. Harrell and the Chi Gamma Chapter for their support of student success.