Tacoma Council Member John Hines Awarded Certificate of Municipal Leadership

TACOMA, Wash. – Tacoma District 1 Council Member John Hines recently received a Certificate of Municipal Leadership from the Association of Washington Cities (AWC).

AWC’s Certificate of Municipal Leadership program recognizes city and town elected officials for accomplishing training in four core areas:

Roles, responsibilities and legal requirements

Public sector resource management

Community planning and development

Effective local leadership

“Cities and towns around the state are continually transforming in light of changing laws and the need to meet new challenges and opportunities,” said AWC Chief Executive Officer Peter B. King. “Our Certificate of Municipal Leadership program helps mayors and council members sharpen the tools they need today to understand the legal landscape, plan for the future, manage their resources, and foster strong relationships. The elected officials who earn this certificate demonstrate a commitment to continuous learning and a desire to bring new ideas back to their community.”

“Tacoma benefits from leaders that are committed to growing and learning in order to best respond to the challenges and opportunities facing our community,” said Council Member Hines. “I am grateful to have had this opportunity from the Association of Washington Cities and eager to use what I have learned to work for our community.”



Council Member Hines completed more than 30 hours of training credits to earn this distinction.

Council Member Hines has served on the Tacoma City Council since January 2020, representing District 1 in the North and West ends of the city. He serves as the vice chair on the City’s Government Performance and Finance Committee and as a member of the Community Vitality and Safety Committee. He represents the City of Tacoma on the Pierce County Regional Council, Tacoma Arts Commission, Zoo Trek Authority, and the Community Council. Recently, he was appointed to the National League of Cities’ 2021 Public Safety and Crime Prevention Committee to serve a one-year term on the Federal Advocacy Committee.



AWC serves its members through advocacy, education and services. Founded in 1933, AWC is a private, nonprofit, nonpartisan corporation that represents Washington’s 281 cities and towns before the state legislature, the state executive branch, and with regulatory agencies. AWC also provides training, data and publications, and programs such as the AWC Employee Benefit Trust, AWC Risk Management Service Agency, AWC Workers’ Comp Retro, AWC Drug and Alcohol Consortium, and AWC GIS Consortium.