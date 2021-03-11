Pierce County ready to distribute American Rescue Plan Act funds

Within the next 60 days Pierce County is expected to receive more than $88 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, which was passed by Congress Wednesday and is expected to be signed immediately by President Joe Biden.

The anticipated $88.5 million headed to Pierce County is half of a total $177 million earmarked for the county as part of the latest round of federal stimulus funding meant to help the country recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the State and Local Coronavirus Fiscal Recovery Funds legislation, the U.S. Department of the Treasury will release funds in two batches, the first 50 percent within 60 days of the legislation’s enactment, and the second batch no earlier than 12 months after the first payment.

“Pierce County is ready to get to work immediately to see that these funds go to those in our community who need it most,” said Pierce County Council Chair Derek Young.

“Unlike the first round of relief that imposed a deadline on expenditure, the American Rescue Plan Act affords more time to distribute money,” Young said. “This means we can make thoughtful, lasting investments in Pierce County that go beyond immediate response and instead allows us to set up long-term, transformative changes.”

In the coming weeks the County Council will begin its review of how to distribute the funds. This will include working with community partners and area cities to make sure efforts are not duplicated.

As programs come online and funding is distributed to existing organizations helping those in need, information will be shared with the public about what resources are available.