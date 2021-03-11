Leadership Expert Publishes Motivational Book to Help Readers Effectively Communicate and Find Strength in Their Voices

Submitted by Krista Tillman.

FIRCREST, Wash. – Professional speaker Ross Hjelseth, owner of the consulting and coaching firm Hjelseth & Associates, LLC, is dedicated towards helping today’s leaders succeed in their various endeavors. Recently, he published “Winning Words: Speaking Life to Influence Others,” which is a Christian motivational book that empowers readers and encourages them to develop strong leadership skills. He argues that “attitude trumps ability” and that with a positive mindset and a strong relationship with God, they can accomplish their goals.

Hjelseth, who is a seasoned football coach and well connected in the athletics industry, validates his advice by sharing examples of successful athletes. Throughout this book, Hjelseth incorporates inspirational quotes from fellow coaches and leaders with evocative questions to motivate readers to make a meaningful difference in their lives and the lives of others. He argues that with practice, hard work, discipline and perseverance, they can gain confidence in verbal communication and impact communities.

Ross Hjelseth

“Words are powerful,” said Hjelseth. “It is important to be intentional about what you speak, especially when leading a team and creating lasting impressions.”

In “Winning Words,” Hjelseth applies his ideology to business strategy and shares tips such as evaluating employees, creating and executing strategic plans, and fostering relationships to achieve repeat-and-referral business. He wants to help people choose words of encouragement and affirmation and speak them to others, including family, their team and/or people in their organization.

“Winning Words: Speaking Life to Influence Others” by Ross Hjelseth

“Winning Words” helps readers build stronger relationships by encouraging them to listen to, speak with and observe others. Woven through each chapter, Hjelseth talks about various life skills to help readers navigate their lives. Also, within the book, Hjelseth emphasizes the importance of “being in right relationship with God” for alignment. With his book, Hjelseth hopes to inspire people to renew their focus on gratitude, faith, encouragement and teamwork, so they find success in business and life.

“Winning Words: Speaking Life to Influence Others”

By Ross Hjelseth

ISBN: 978-1-9736-9315-4 (softcover); 978-1-9736-9314-7 (hardcover); 978-1-9736-9316-1 (e-book)

Available at the WestBow Press Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

About the author

Ross Hjelseth is an expert leader, gifted speaker and dedicated Christian man who has spent a lifetime in leadership roles and serving people. Hjelseth had a longstanding career in football as a college football coach for 18 years which included nine years of assistant coaching at North Dakota State University and eight years as the head football coach at the University of Puget Sound. Hjelseth was the founding headmaster of Life Christian Academy, where he led the school’s LIFE program. Hjelseth is also an active member of his community, where he took up a leadership role in the elected position of Metropolitan Park District Board of Commissioners and is currently a member of Rotary #8. Because of his extensive leadership and communication skills, he is an in demand public speaker. Currently, Hjelseth is the president of Hjelseth & Associates, LLC and resides in Washington state with his wife, Ronni, near their two grown sons and their families. To find out more, please visit Hjelseth’s website: coachspeakslife.com/.