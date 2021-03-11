Entire State Will Enter Phase 3 of Recovery Plan on March 22

Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday announced that Healthy Washington: Roadmap to Recovery will be transitioning from a regional approach to a county-by-county evaluation process. The governor also announced a new third phase of the Roadmap, and a return for in-person spectators for professional and high school sports. A full list of industry-level changes for the new phase will be released next week. Additionally, the governor announced that starting Wednesday, March 17, everyone in Tier 2 will be eligible for their COVID vaccine. Read more…

