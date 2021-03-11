Breaking the Urban Bubble: Race & Transportation Policy in Pierce County & Tacoma

Tacoma, Wash. – How do infrastructure ideas become reality? How do problems like faulty sidewalks and inadequate bus stops get fixed? Policy in Tacoma is a web of stakeholders and decision makers, often spanning into Pierce County. Follow along as we track issues from concept to implementation and learn how to have concerns addressed.

The free virtual Friday Forum panel event, sponsored by GeoEngineers, will be held on March 26, 2021 from noon – 1:00 p.m. and will feature panelists Andrew Austin (Government and Community Relations Manager, Sound Transit), Deputy Mayor Keith Blocker (City of Tacoma), Laura Svancarek (CTR & Advocacy Coordinator, Downtown On the Go), Councilmember Derek Young (Pierce County), and moderator Tanisha Jumper (City of Tacoma Media & Communications).

Register in advance for this webinar. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. Listen to a recording of the forum and hear a follow-up discussion on Channel 253’s Crossing Division podcast, watch the video on DOTG’s Facebook page, or catch it on TV Tacoma.

The Downtown On the Go’s annual Friday Forum series is an opportunity to learn about transportation issues and opportunities in Tacoma, to discuss real challenges facing downtown commuters and residents, and to hear about new ideas in the transportation world. Thank you to the Friday Forum media sponsor, Channel 253.

