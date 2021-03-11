The Suburban Times

71 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths confirmed Mar. 10

On March 10, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 158.3. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.

We confirmed 71 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths.

  • A woman in her 90s from the Gig Harbor Area.
  • A man in his 60s from Graham.

Our totals are 37,120 cases and 478 deaths.

Find more information on:

