71 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths confirmed Mar. 10

On March 10, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 158.3. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County and it includes a 6-day data lag.

We confirmed 71 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths.

A woman in her 90s from the Gig Harbor Area.

A man in his 60s from Graham.

Our totals are 37,120 cases and 478 deaths.

