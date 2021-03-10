Strickland Highlights How the American Rescue Plan Could Mean Millions in Relief Aid for the South Sound

On Monday, March 8th, Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) provided an update on how the American Rescue Plan will deliver millions in relief aid to WA-10. The package will help crush the COVID-19 virus and get the economy moving again with shots in arms, money in pockets, children in schools and people in jobs. Strickland was joined by: Tacoma-Pierce County Director of Heath Dr. Anthony Chen, Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby, Lakewood Mayor Don Anderson, and Health Center Administrator Jesus Valdez of Sea Mar Community Health Centers.

“I have heard from WA-10 residents firsthand about the devastation this crisis has caused them, which is why the House will consider the Senate-passed version of the American Rescue Plan this week and send this vital aid package to the President without delay. The vast majority of Washingtonians support this package, and that is why I worked with my colleagues to help shape the American Rescue Plan to deliver for the Tenth District. I’m thrilled that many key provisions from the House version were included in the Senate-passed legislation – notably the robust funding for state, local, and tribal governments that I fought to secure in my February 9th letter. This bill will mean millions in aid to keep the South Sound running and show that help is on the way.”

“Washingtonians cannot afford any more delays. The cost of inaction is high and growing every day. As I have said before, when your house is on fire, you do everything you can to put it out. The American Rescue Plan does just that by getting shots in arms, money in pockets, children in schools, and people in jobs. It will help small businesses keep their doors open, keep essential workers in the job, crush the virus and help get our economy moving again,” said Strickland.

The American Rescue Plan will bring millions in relief to the South Sound and get money in pockets, shots in arms, children in schools and people in jobs in the great state of Washington, including:

Delivering an estimated $7 billion in aid for our state, including an estimated: $63 million for the City of Tacoma $10 million for the City of Olympia $15 million for the City of Lakewood $176 million for Pierce county $56 million for Thurston county $13 million for Mason county

Keeping first responders, frontline public health workers, teachers, transit workers and other essential workers safely on the job. State and local governments have been forced to lay off 1.4 million public servants due to the pandemic.

This crucial relief will help communities across the South Sound fill budget gaps and continue providing services to constituents in need. A December survey found that 90% of municipal governments experienced a decline in revenue and 75% saw an increase in expenditures.